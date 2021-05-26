More Showers and Storms on the Way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since May 16th, rain returned to South-Central KY! Bowling Green picked up right at 0.20″, but some areas to the north in parts of Grayson and Hardin Counties saw over an inch. More rain and thunderstorms are in the offing before the weekend arrives!

On Thursday, slightly drier air will move in and although there could be an isolated shower or storm, most of the day will be dry as highs will be in the mid 80s with light south winds. Thursday evening, however, will have a line of showers and thunderstorms move in, some of which could be on the strong side with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Showers and storms will continue Thursday night and last into Friday. Friday will have showers and storms on and off through most of the day as highs will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The cold front will finally pass through Friday evening and night as much cooler air moves into south-central Kentucky. Much drier air takes over in time for the long holiday weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but with northerly winds, we’ll struggle just to get out of the 60s! Saturday night’s lows will be on the chilly side, ranging from the mid-to-upper 40s! Sunday will see improving temperatures as highs will go into the mid-to-upper 70s with sunshine and light east winds. Memorial Day will stay dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs will be back in the low 80s! Unsettled weather looks to return by Tuesday and continue into the middle of the first week of June.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Morning fog, then partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 86, Low 67, winds S-6

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 81, Low 55, winds W-11

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, unseasonably cool. High 70, Low 49, winds N-10

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 70

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 97 (1914)

Record Low: 38 (1925)

Today’s Precip: 0.20″

Monthly Precip: 4.67″ (+0.39″)

Yearly Precip: 24.87″ (+3.53″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 66)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: High (6 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3121 Mold Spore Count)

