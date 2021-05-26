Sheriff: Physical altercation in front of children leads to five arrests in Edmonson County

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - At around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24, Edmonson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 18000-block of Louisville Road after a call about an active physical altercation. The caller said that an unknown person was attacking her sister and that there were two children present.

When law enforcement arrived, they made contact with 47-year-old Loretta Goodpasture, who lived at the location of the incident. Officials said Goodpasture said 20-year-old Angel Dimmett of Smiths Grove had attacked her and three men who were also on scene.

According to law enforcement, Goodpasture also said one of the men had fired a gun during the altercation. Officers located the three men, identified as 23-year-old Easton Rector of Oakland, 22-year-old Jason Temples of Smiths Grove, and 49-year-old Michael Vance who also lived where the incident took place.

Deputies said Vance admitted to firing a gun into the ground and that the firearm was inside the building. Witnesses on the scene told law enforcement that both female subjects had gotten into a physical altercation, both causing harm to the other.

Goodpasture and Vance gave law enforcement consent to search the residence and outbuildings, which officials said resulted in the finding of multiple forms of drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine, cash, and several firearms. Law enforcement said they also located a white powdery substance, consistent with that of a controlled substance, in the children’s bedroom.

Each person was arrested, and now faces multiple charges relating either to the finding of drugs, paraphernalia, or assault.

The Department of Social Services was called to assist with the placement of the two children on the scene during the time of the incident. Dimmett, Goodpasture, Rector, and Vance were all lodged in Hart County Jail. Temples was taken in Warren County Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation with further charges pending.

Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Kentucky State Police, and the District 5 Constable.

