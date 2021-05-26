Police: Man breaks into Glasgow home destroying property and pouring paint inside

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday May 24, officers with the Glasgow Police Department were called to Bryan Street after a complaint of glass being broken.

When they got there, officers said they saw windows that had been broken and a man who was identified as Brendin Vonbrandt, from Glasgow, inside the home destroying items. After further investigation, officers said they found that Vonbrandt had entered the home, destroyed property in the home and poured paint throughout it.

Police said Vonbrandt caused about $2,000 in damages.

Brendin T. Vonbrandt was arrested and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Menacing and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

