Rain and storms return midweek

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a stretch of dry and very warm conditions, we fall back to more unsettled weather as we had into the middle and latter half of the week.

Scattered showers and storms may get some packages wet later today. (WBKO)

South-central Kentucky is caught between a wave of energy to our east and a cold front to our west and northwest. This will allow more moisture to move into the region and break the dry streak we’ve had over the last several days. Showers and storms will develop later in the morning and also into the afternoon. Some storms could contain gusty winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected otherwise with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s for most. Winds will generally be out of the southwest between 5-15 miles per hour.

Showers and storms will taper off Wednesday evening into Wednesday night as skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy. By Thursday, slightly drier air will move in and although there could be an isolated shower or storm, most of the day will be dry as highs will be in the mid 80s with light south winds. Thursday evening, however, will have a line of showers and thunderstorms move in, some of which could be on the strong side with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Showers and storms will continue Thursday night and last into Friday. Friday will have showers and storms on and off through most of the day as highs will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The cold front will finally pass through Friday evening and night as much cooler air moves into south-central Kentucky. Saturday morning could see a stray shower early in the day, but drier air will win out along with cool air sticking around. Highs on Saturday will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly cloudy skies with northerly winds. Sunday will see improving temperatures as highs will go into the mid-to-upper 70s with sunshine and light east winds. Memorial Day will stay dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs will be back in the low 80s! Unsettled weather looks to return by Tuesday and continue into the middle of the first week of June.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 84. Low 65. Winds SW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 86. Low 69. Winds S at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 81. Low 60. Winds W at 11 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 97 (1914, 1911)

Record Low Today: 38 (1925)

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 60

Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 66

UV Index: High (6 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.4 - Trees, Grass)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 91

Yesterday’s Low: 63

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.47″ (+0.34″)

Yearly Precip: 24.67″ (+3.48″)

