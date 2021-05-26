The JA Student of the Week of Erin Keown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The JA Student of the Week is Erin Keown, a junior at South Warren High School. Erin participated in the JA Virtual Job Shadow with M&L Electrical on April 23rd. The job shadow focused on the company, the culture, and jobs within the electrical field and trade industry. Students were given a virtual tour of all M&L Electrical departments and got a glimpse into the daily life of an employee. Erin said, “The job shadowing with M & L Electrical was a great learning experience. My favorite parts were learning what each department does and the important role each has, watching the computer draw the lines for the draft in the CAD department, and learning how the electricians, designers, builders, etc. collaborate to complete a job. I appreciate the opportunity – Thanks M & L Electrical.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.