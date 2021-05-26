Warren Co. family can finally live in 21st century with new internet service

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “It’s been six years--I started the fight to advocate for internet for my family,” said Sara Jones.

For the past 6 years, the Jones’ family has struggled with a reliable internet connection in Alvaton. The struggles came to a head when the pandemic forced many to work and learn from home.

“When the pandemic hit, the challenge became even more stretched,” said Jones.

Sara said she petitioned county officials for better internet for years, but her requests went unanswered.

“In September of 2020, I realized I’d been knocking on the wrong door. I had constantly be going to Warren County fiscal court, to the judge executive, realized that that was not gonna be a solution to the problem, when I received a phone call from Butch Massey from Warren RECC, and he is like the the knight in shining armor coming in to save us in South County,” said Jones.

In January 2021, Sara says she started to see fiber trucks in her area. Three weeks later she was being connected to a gigabit fiber connection. She said the service has been life changing.

“To say it changed our life is so small of a statement because it is like we’re finally, it’s like we’ve gotten into a time machine and actually come into this century, which is unbelievable that we live in this county, this very wealthy county, for the most part. And it took not the public sector to help us out it was the private sector,” said Jones.

“That’s what’s so important for us, you know, we’re owned by our members, we’re cooperative, we’re owned by our members. So Sara is one of our members. She’s one of our owners. So it’s important for us to improve her quality of life. That’s part of our mission. That’s part of the reason we did this was to improve the quality of life for our members. So when we see stories like Sarah and some of the others that have come through, it means the world to us. That’s exactly why we do this,” said Kim Phelps, Warren RECC Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations.

“I would highly recommend call and let them know we’re here. We want this service, we will pay for this service,” said Jones.

If you’re interested in applying for fiber internet service from Warren RECC/NCTC click here.

