Advertisement

BGMU provides update on water treatment facility expansion

BGMU Update
BGMU Update(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Warren County’s ever-growing population, the need for increased water usage is on the rise. That’s why Bowling Green Municipal Utilities are expanding and upgrading their water treatment facility located on the 31 W bypass to accommodate the needs of Vette city.

WBKO News spoke with Water/Sewer Systems Manager, Mike Gardner about the project.

“BGMU has been engaged for the last couple of years on expansion of our water treatment plant. As the community grows Bowling Green and Warren County, there’s a need for more water. It’s a slow process of building there. So we’re trying to get ahead as the as the population grows, so that we can always provide for the water needs both residential, commercial industrial, and help fuel that growth for the community,” said Gardner.

“Right now we’re not certain about any slowdowns because of supply chain issues. A lot of industries and projects are finding some slowdowns because of that. But at this point, we’re still on track for about a June 2022 completion of the project,” said Gardner.

Gardner says the new facility will benefit Bowling Green and all of Warren County.

“The project will serve Bowling Green and all of Warren County. BGMU serves essentially within the city. Not exactly to the city boundaries. But the core of the city, Warren County Water District serves the the remainder of the county, we do sell bulk water to the water district and then they distribute it out to the ends of the county. So essentially all of Bowling Green Warren County benefit from this project,” said Garnder.

“I always like to to remind the viewers to our customers that so much of the water that they use is out of sight out of mind. So this project is very visible. And so we’re we’re excited to share about that. You also see us around town, trying to improve water mains and water tanks and pump stations and whatnot. And that invisible part is a major part of our system. So we’re pleased to be able to provide the service and the quality to the city and the county,” said Garnder.

You can learn more about BGMU by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendin Vonbrandt
Police: Man breaks into Glasgow home destroying property and pouring paint inside
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Easton Rector (left) Michael Vance (middle) Jason Temples (right)
Sheriff: Physical altercation in front of children leads to five arrests in Edmonson County
Chandler James Moon
Tompkinsville man accused of stealing police cruiser
KSP responds to a fatal car crash in Muhlenberg county
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Muhlenberg County

Latest News

Xavior Caine Posey, Freddy Manuel Gonzalez
Two indicted for murder for hire of Franklin man
2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Less than 1,900 tickets remain for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home
The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society are no stranger to saving animals in need!...
Bowling Green/Warren Co. Humane Society helps rescue 80+ dogs from Hart Co.
Family, vets, police welcome home WWII vet for the first time in over 80 years.
Southcentral Kentucky family welcomes home fallen Pearl Harbor hero after 80 years