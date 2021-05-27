BGMU provides update on water treatment facility expansion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Warren County’s ever-growing population, the need for increased water usage is on the rise. That’s why Bowling Green Municipal Utilities are expanding and upgrading their water treatment facility located on the 31 W bypass to accommodate the needs of Vette city.

WBKO News spoke with Water/Sewer Systems Manager, Mike Gardner about the project.

“BGMU has been engaged for the last couple of years on expansion of our water treatment plant. As the community grows Bowling Green and Warren County, there’s a need for more water. It’s a slow process of building there. So we’re trying to get ahead as the as the population grows, so that we can always provide for the water needs both residential, commercial industrial, and help fuel that growth for the community,” said Gardner.

“Right now we’re not certain about any slowdowns because of supply chain issues. A lot of industries and projects are finding some slowdowns because of that. But at this point, we’re still on track for about a June 2022 completion of the project,” said Gardner.

Gardner says the new facility will benefit Bowling Green and all of Warren County.

“The project will serve Bowling Green and all of Warren County. BGMU serves essentially within the city. Not exactly to the city boundaries. But the core of the city, Warren County Water District serves the the remainder of the county, we do sell bulk water to the water district and then they distribute it out to the ends of the county. So essentially all of Bowling Green Warren County benefit from this project,” said Garnder.

“I always like to to remind the viewers to our customers that so much of the water that they use is out of sight out of mind. So this project is very visible. And so we’re we’re excited to share about that. You also see us around town, trying to improve water mains and water tanks and pump stations and whatnot. And that invisible part is a major part of our system. So we’re pleased to be able to provide the service and the quality to the city and the county,” said Garnder.

You can learn more about BGMU by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.