Bowling Green High School JROTC places flags at Fairview Cemetery for Memorial Day

Flags placed at Fairview Cemetery
By Katey Cook
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, more than a dozen Bowling Green High School JROTC cadets placed flags at the headstones at Fairview Cemetery number two in the three designated Veterans Sections.

The City of Bowling Green posted on its Facebook page thanking the Bowling Green JROTC Club and LTC Hamilton for their time and service.

More than 1,100 flags were placed by the cadets in honor of Memorial Day.

In preparation for Memorial Day, over a dozen Bowling Green High School JROTC cadets were here early this morning,...

Posted by City of Bowling Green, KY - Municipal Government on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

