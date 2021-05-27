Advertisement

Bowling Green man killed in West Virginia shooting

James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W. Va., (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been killed in a shooting in a West Virginia parking lot.

WBKO sister station WSAZ reports that the shooting happened around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Go-Mart in the 300 block of Summers Addition Road.

When police arrived on the scene, they detained Carl Rose Jr. and secured a gun from him.

James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

According to the report, Rose witnessed a domestic incident involving Oldham and his wife.

Milton Police say an altercation developed between Rose and Oldham where Rose shot Oldham. Police say Oldham turned and ran from Rose, who continued firing shots. He shot the victim approximately five times in the back. Oldham died from his injuries.

Rose has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Milton Police Chief.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendin Vonbrandt
Police: Man breaks into Glasgow home destroying property and pouring paint inside
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Easton Rector (left) Michael Vance (middle) Jason Temples (right)
Sheriff: Physical altercation in front of children leads to five arrests in Edmonson County
Chandler James Moon
Tompkinsville man accused of stealing police cruiser
KSP responds to a fatal car crash in Muhlenberg county
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Muhlenberg County

Latest News

Xavior Caine Posey, Freddy Manuel Gonzalez
Two indicted for murder for hire of Franklin man
2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Less than 1,900 tickets remain for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home
BGMU Update
BGMU provides update on water treatment facility expansion
The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society are no stranger to saving animals in need!...
Bowling Green/Warren Co. Humane Society helps rescue 80+ dogs from Hart Co.
Family, vets, police welcome home WWII vet for the first time in over 80 years.
Southcentral Kentucky family welcomes home fallen Pearl Harbor hero after 80 years