Bowling Green man killed in West Virginia shooting

MILTON, W. Va., (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been killed in a shooting in a West Virginia parking lot.

WBKO sister station WSAZ reports that the shooting happened around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Go-Mart in the 300 block of Summers Addition Road.

When police arrived on the scene, they detained Carl Rose Jr. and secured a gun from him.

James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

According to the report, Rose witnessed a domestic incident involving Oldham and his wife.

Milton Police say an altercation developed between Rose and Oldham where Rose shot Oldham. Police say Oldham turned and ran from Rose, who continued firing shots. He shot the victim approximately five times in the back. Oldham died from his injuries.

Rose has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Milton Police Chief.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.