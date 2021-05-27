Advertisement

Bowling Green native graduates from U.S. Naval Academy

Riley Hogan successfully completed four years of academic, physical and professional military...
Riley Hogan successfully completed four years of academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy.(Brad Hogan)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBKO) – Riley Hogan, of Bowling Green, successfully completed four years of academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Robotics, Weapons and Control Engineering with Honors and a commission as an Ensign in the United States Navy.

At the academy Hogan held leadership positions as Academic Corporal, Academic Sergeant, Squad Leader, Wardroom Sergeant, and Battalion Academic Officer.

He is a 2017 graduate of Bowling Green High School.

