Bowling Green native graduates from U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBKO) – Riley Hogan, of Bowling Green, successfully completed four years of academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Robotics, Weapons and Control Engineering with Honors and a commission as an Ensign in the United States Navy.

At the academy Hogan held leadership positions as Academic Corporal, Academic Sergeant, Squad Leader, Wardroom Sergeant, and Battalion Academic Officer.

He is a 2017 graduate of Bowling Green High School.

