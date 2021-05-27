Glasgow man arrested after destroying items at home in Glasgow
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is behind bars after destroying property at a residence on Bryan Road according to Glasgow Police.
According to police, they observed windows that had been broken and male subject identified as Brendin Vonbrandt of Glasgow was inside a residence destroying items.
After further investigation, Officers determined that Vonbrandt had enter the residence destroying items and had poured paint throughout the residence causing in excess of $2,000.00 in damages.
Vonbrandt was arrested and charged with:
- Burglary 2nd Degree
- Possession Drug Paraphernalia
- Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
- Menacing
- Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.
