Advertisement

Glasgow man arrested after destroying items at home in Glasgow

Brendin Vonbrandt of Glasgow Kentucky
Brendin Vonbrandt of Glasgow Kentucky(Barren County Detention Center)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is behind bars after destroying property at a residence on Bryan Road according to Glasgow Police.

According to police, they observed windows that had been broken and male subject identified as Brendin Vonbrandt of Glasgow was inside a residence destroying items.

After further investigation, Officers determined that Vonbrandt had enter the residence destroying items and had poured paint throughout the residence causing in excess of $2,000.00 in damages.

Vonbrandt was arrested and charged with:

  • Burglary 2nd Degree
  • Possession Drug Paraphernalia
  • Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
  • Menacing
  • Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Easton Rector (left) Michael Vance (middle) Jason Temples (right)
Sheriff: Physical altercation in front of children leads to five arrests in Edmonson County
Brendin Vonbrandt
Police: Man breaks into Glasgow home destroying property and pouring paint inside
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
KSP responds to a fatal car crash in Muhlenberg county
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Muhlenberg County
Chandler James Moon
Tompkinsville man accused of stealing police cruiser

Latest News

A hidden code on the side of every tire tells how old the tire is. It could spell disaster if...
Waste tire collection event to be held June 3-5
Barren County installs new welcome signs
Barren County installs new welcome signs
The morning commute will be plagued by fog, but this afternoon shouldn't too bad unless you're...
Warming up before we really cool down this holiday weekend!
Temperatures stay mild but we stay wet!
Showers and thunderstorms drag into Friday!