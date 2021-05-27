Advertisement

GOP senators propose $928B infrastructure plan to Biden

FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Republican senators in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The two senators from West Virginia are playing central roles in Biden's infrastructure plans. Democrat Joe Manchin is a crucial 50th vote for his party on Biden's proposals.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s more sweeping plan as the two sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending.

The Republican offer would increase spending by $91 billion on roads and bridges, $48 billion on water resources and $25 billion on airports, according to a one-page summary released by the GOP negotiators. It also would provide for one-time increases in broadband investments, at $65 billion, and $22 billion on rail.

Republicans have rejected Biden’s proposed corporate tax increase to pay for new investments, and instead want to shift unspent COVID-19 relief dollars to help cover the costs.

“It’s a serious effort to try to reach a bipartisan agreement,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the lead GOP negotiator.

The Republican senators said their offer delivers on “core infrastructure investments” that Biden has focused on as areas of potential bipartisan agreement. But their overall approach is likely to be met with skepticism by Democrats and the White House.

With about $250 billion in new spending, their plan falls short of the more ambitious proposal outlined in the president’s American Jobs Plan. In earlier negotiations. Biden reduced his $2.3 trillion opening bid to $1.7 trillion.

Investing in infrastructure is a top legislative priority for Biden. Talks are at a crossroads before a Memorial Day deadline to make progress toward a bipartisan deal. The White House is assessing whether the president can strike the contours of an agreement with Republicans or whether he will try to go it alone with Democrats if no progress is made in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Easton Rector (left) Michael Vance (middle) Jason Temples (right)
Sheriff: Physical altercation in front of children leads to five arrests in Edmonson County
Brendin Vonbrandt
Police: Man breaks into Glasgow home destroying property and pouring paint inside
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
KSP responds to a fatal car crash in Muhlenberg county
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Muhlenberg County
Chandler James Moon
Tompkinsville man accused of stealing police cruiser

Latest News

A hidden code on the side of every tire tells how old the tire is. It could spell disaster if...
Waste tire collection event to be held June 3-5
Barren County installs new welcome signs
Barren County installs new welcome signs
Brendin Vonbrandt of Glasgow Kentucky
Glasgow man arrested after destroying items at home in Glasgow
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home