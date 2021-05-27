Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half staff in honor of San Jose victims

Flags at half staff
Flags at half staff(Gerald Herbert | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - To honor the victims of yet another mass shooting in our country and in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

This is to be done in remembrance of the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated on May 26, 2021, San Jose, California.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

