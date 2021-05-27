Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half staff in honor of San Jose victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - To honor the victims of yet another mass shooting in our country and in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

This is to be done in remembrance of the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated on May 26, 2021, San Jose, California.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

