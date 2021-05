BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (12-8) fell short in a 16-12 shootout with the Asheville Tourists (10-9) on Wednesday night at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina. The Hot Rods and Tourists battle again Thursday night with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch.

HOT RODS BOX SCORE 05-26-21 (Jeff Lightsy)

