KSP investigates Adair County crash involving ambulance

By Katey Cook
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 15 responded to a two-vehicle injury collision that took place at the intersection of KY 206 and Haven Hills Cemetery Road around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said 35-year-old Michael Keltner of Columbia was driving a 2019 Ambulance eastbound on KY 206, with the emergency equipment activated, when he attempted to pass 87-year-old Otis Burton of Columbia, who was also driving eastbound on KY 206 in a 2007 Buick passenger car.

Burton made a left hand turn off of KY 206 onto Haven Hills Cemetery Road at the same time Keltner was attempting to pass, according to officials. Keltner struck Burton in the driver’s side causing moderate damage. Burton’s vehicle crashed into the cemetery, hitting several headstones. Burton, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported by EMS to TJ Health Columbia. Keltner, who was also wearing a seatbelt, continued on striking a rock wall and telephone pole.

This crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police. Adair County Fire, EMS and rescue also responded to the crash.

