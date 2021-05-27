Advertisement

Less than 1,900 tickets remain for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
2021 St. Jude Dream Home(Lauren Hanson)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Less than 1,900 tickets remain for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home. This year we’re only selling 7,000 tickets and we’re coming off of the fastest sellout in Bowling Green’s history.

This year’s house is being built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision off of Three Springs Road.

If you get your ticket by June 18, 2021 you’ll be eligible to win a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries.

If you get your ticket by July 30, 2021 you’ll be eligible to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Bowling Green Home Furnishings.

To get your ticket go to wbko.com/dreamhomedreamhome.org, by calling 1-800-834-5461, in-person at Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment, and Bowling Green Home Furnishings. You can also buy them at several Houchens locations across the area: Crossroads IGAs in Bowling Green on Scottsville Road, Russellville Road, Mt. Victor Lane, KY Hwy 185, Nashville Road, Three Springs Road and South Main Street in Smiths Grove. You can also get them at the IGAs in Glasgow on South L. Rogers Blvd., Happy Valley Road and East Main Street.

