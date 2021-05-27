Southcentral Kentucky family welcomes home fallen Pearl Harbor hero after 80 years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers now lies in Kentucky for the first time in more than 80 years.

Magers was born on November 3, 1923, in the Merry Oaks community in Barren County. He enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 and was tragically killed in the Pearl Harbor attack. He was onboard the USS Oklahoma when it sustained multiple torpedo hits which caused it to quickly capsize resulting in his death and 428 crewmen. His remains were identified in December 2020.

“He was just a kid, he was only 18 when he died, and but he really, you know, had a lot of impact on people during his life,” said Magers’ great-niece, Amy Arnett.

On Wednesday night, Scott’s remains landed in Nashville on an American Airlines flight. As his flag-draped casket was escorted from the plane to a hearse, the rain stopped just in time to make room for a rainbow that stretched across the sky.

“It was just breathtaking. I was honored to be a part of that,” said Kentucky State Trooper Jason Adkison who lead the escort.

Kentucky State Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol and bikers of the Rolling Thunder helped escort the remains of Magers Wednesday evening back to Kentucky. The escort arrived at Hardy & Son Funeral Home in Bowling Green around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“To be able to bring him home, and to celebrate his life has meant so much to us to be able to do that,” said Arnett.

Surrounded by salutes, family and flags, Magers’ casket was removed from the hearse and brought into the funeral home where it will stay until Saturday.

Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers is back home in Kentucky for the first time in over 80 years. @kystatepolice @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/anlwiyxA2M — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) May 27, 2021

“One of the most humbling things that I think that as an American that I’ve ever seen is a flag-draped casket of a hero returning home,” said Adkison.

The service to honor Scott Magers will be on Saturday at the Merry Oaks United Methodist Cemetery on Merry Oaks Payne Road in Smiths Grove at 2 p.m.

