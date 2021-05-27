Advertisement

Mammoth Cave plans sobriety and safety checkpoints

In this Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2011 photo, visitors arrive at the visitor center in Mammoth Cave...
In this Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2011 photo, visitors arrive at the visitor center in Mammoth Cave National Park, Ky. Heading underground at Mammoth Cave National Park is a sure way to escape the summer heat. The celebrated cave that has lured the curious for thousands of years remains a temperate 54 degrees year-round. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)(Ed Reinke | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park law enforcement officers will conduct periodic sobriety and safety checkpoints on park roadways for the remainder of 2021 to identify drivers who may be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. The special law enforcement operations are being conducted to reduce the incidence of DUIs and increase public awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving.

Mammoth Cave officials said Rangers will be contacting drivers passing through the checkpoints and will strive to delay motorists only momentarily.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendin Vonbrandt
Police: Man breaks into Glasgow home destroying property and pouring paint inside
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Easton Rector (left) Michael Vance (middle) Jason Temples (right)
Sheriff: Physical altercation in front of children leads to five arrests in Edmonson County
Chandler James Moon
Tompkinsville man accused of stealing police cruiser
KSP responds to a fatal car crash in Muhlenberg county
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Muhlenberg County

Latest News

Xavior Caine Posey, Freddy Manuel Gonzalez
Two indicted for murder for hire of Franklin man
2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Less than 1,900 tickets remain for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home
BGMU Update
BGMU provides update on water treatment facility expansion
The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society are no stranger to saving animals in need!...
Bowling Green/Warren Co. Humane Society helps rescue 80+ dogs from Hart Co.
Family, vets, police welcome home WWII vet for the first time in over 80 years.
Southcentral Kentucky family welcomes home fallen Pearl Harbor hero after 80 years