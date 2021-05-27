Mammoth Cave plans sobriety and safety checkpoints

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park law enforcement officers will conduct periodic sobriety and safety checkpoints on park roadways for the remainder of 2021 to identify drivers who may be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. The special law enforcement operations are being conducted to reduce the incidence of DUIs and increase public awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving.

Mammoth Cave officials said Rangers will be contacting drivers passing through the checkpoints and will strive to delay motorists only momentarily.

