Michael Davis named Principal of Barren County Middle School

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Michael Davis, who has been an educator and administrator in Barren County Schools for the past fifteen years has been named as Principal of Barren County Middle School.

Over the years, Davis has served as a teacher at Eastern Elementary, assistant principal at Barren County Middle, and principal at Red Cross Elementary.

He brings a wealth of experience and wisdom to his new role as BCMS Principal.

Michael graduated from Barren County High School in 2001 and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Exceptional Education from Western Kentucky University in 2006. In 2012, he earned a Master’s Degree in School Administration, also from Western Kentucky University.

Michael completed his Rank I Supervisor of Instruction from University of the Cumberlands in 2021.

He has served as principal of Red Cross Elementary since 2017.

Bo Matthews, Superintendent of Barren County Schools stated, “Michael has been such an asset to our district. His work as a teacher and administrator has always been led by his commitment to doing what is best for our students, and I have no doubt he will serve the students and staff of Barren County Middle School with that same commitment.” Davis commented, “I am excited to be returning to Barren County Middle School where I began my administrative career. BCMS is a special place, and I look forward to being a part of the tradition of service and commitment that has been the cornerstone of the middle school for many years.”

Mr. Davis will officially start his duties as BCMS principal on July 1, 2021

