Russell Sims Aquatic Center opens Sunday, May, 30

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Do you have any plans Sunday?

You may want to cool off and relax at the Russell Sims Aquatic Center.

It officially opens this Sunday, May 30th.

The hours of operation will be Sunday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday’s from 11 p.m. until 6 p.m.

“We still have capacity limits until the middle of June. So when we open, it’s going to be at the 750 minimum capacity for us to operate right now due to our square footage. We follow the state’s guidelines, the state’s guidelines are if you’re if you’re vaccinated do not have to be social distance or wear a mask and so we’ll follow that. If you’re unvaccinated is recommended you wear a mask to say social distance and we’ll we’ll continue to honor the Commonwealth guidance on that.”

Adults 16+ are $8 per person, kids 3 to 15 are $5 and children 2 and under $2.

Prices are subject to change.

