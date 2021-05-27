Two non-profits team up to establish the Jonesville Academy that aims to help boys in minority groups excel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to honor the legacy of Bowling Green’s Jonesville two organizations have partnered up to help minority scholars excel in the community.

Boys to Men Leadership Group and For a Real Change are teaming up this September to support the Jonesville Academy.

The academy is set to help scholars excel in the community by providing learning opportunities outside the classroom.

The academy is 14 weeks long.

Jonesville Academy, Co-Founder Tyreon Clark says, “we’re accepting 25, young man for Warren County Public Schools, and we’re accepting 25 in Bowling Green City and basically, within that process, we’re is broken down into grade levels. So you have your third through eighth grade students, and we’re accepting up to 50 total young man from our community, and then 10 young man for surrounding counties. So once this kid applies, and once we once we meet that number, then you’re going to a waiting list, but it’d be a vigorous process of selection and we will be contacting families and letting them know whether their scholar was accepted or not.”

If your child is selected as a scholar there will be a $25 programming fee for the application.

Applications to become a scholar are due June 15, to apply click here.

