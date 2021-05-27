Warming up before we really cool down this holiday weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet and cooler Wednesday, our Thursday will feature fog, warmer air and isolated showers and storms possible.

The morning commute will be plagued by fog, but this afternoon shouldn't too bad unless you're caught in an isolated shower or storm. (WBKO)

This morning we start off with areas of patchy, dense fog with visibility less than a quarter of a mile at times! Take plenty of time getting to your destination and don’t forget to have your low beams on as it can be difficult to travel in fog this dense! The fog will lift and burn off later this morning as skies will become partly cloudy. Much warmer air moves in as high temperatures will jump right back in the mid 80s and light south winds! The daytime heating plus the moisture in the region will help spark a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening; otherwise today will be drier compared to yesterday and tomorrow. Any storm that does develop in the evening and overnight could contain gusty winds along with lightning and thunder.

Friday will see more scattered showers and storms as a cold front begins to move through the area slowly during the day. High temperatures will only make it in the mid 70s as breezy westerly winds and clouds will limit daytime heating. Any storm that develops could contain strong winds along with locally heavy rainfall at times. Total rainfall amounts generally across south-central Kentucky will be around a half an inch with locally higher amounts possible, especially towards the Lake Cumberland/Dale Hollow Lake region. Friday night will see the showers and storms move out and in comes the chilly air! Lows on Saturday morning will be in the upper 40s and low 50s in south-central Kentucky. Saturday will be dry, but partly cloudy as high temperatures only reach the mid 60s given the unseasonably cool air mass that will be in place. Definitely a day where a light jacket may be needed - especially after sunset! Saturday night lows will fall in the mid-to-upper 40s before sunshine moves in Sunday to warm us back into the mid 70s. By Memorial Day, highs will be back in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Once the holiday weekend concludes, more chances for showers and storms returns going into Tuesday through the middle of the work week! Keep the umbrella handy on days that don’t fall on the holiday weekend in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 86. Low 69. Winds S at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 76. Low 53. Winds W at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool. High 67. Low 49. Winds N at 11 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 98 (1911)

Record Low Today: 35 (1961)

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 60

Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Sunset: 7:57 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 9 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

UV Index: Very High (8 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.9 - Trees, Grass)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 78

Yesterday’s Low: 63

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.22″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+0.41″)

Yearly Precip: 24.89″ (+3.55″)

