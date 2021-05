BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday morning, Gott Fire Department responded to a call about a calf stuck in a sinkhole at a farm on Porter Pike in Warren County. Around five firefighters were on the scene.

The calf has been rescued! Phenomenal job by the Gott Fire Department. Now to be reunited with mom. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/5HVBhEt7uX — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) May 27, 2021

They were able to get the calf out of the hole without injury and reunited it with a happy mother.

