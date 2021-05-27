Waste tire collection event to be held June 3-5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Warren County Public Works department, there will be a Waste Tire Event from 8AM-2PM, June 3-5 at the Warren County Salt Barn. The Salt Barn is located at 999 Lauren Avery Drive.

Signs will direct people to the site, according to Warren County Environmental Coordinator Stan Reagan.

The county will be accepting tires whether on rims or not, with some exceptions applicable to larger tires. Tires will be accepted from individuals within Warren County and the 10-county Barren River Area District.

Not all types and sizes of tires will be accepted, such as agricultural or off-road tires that are solid, filled with foam or fluids or which have thickness of more than one inch on the inner rim or “bead” where the tire attaches to the rim.

Tire retailers, tire haulers or salvage yards are ineligible to participate in these events.

Waste Tire Collection Events are being funded through the Kentucky Waste Tire Trust Fund managed by the state Environment and Energy Cabinet’s Division of Waste Management, and are under the direction of Warren County’s Fiscal Court and its Division for Environmental Planning & Assistance.

