WKU Football announces broadcast times for three major games

(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CBS Sports Network announced its 2021 television schedule with kickoff times on Wednesday afternoon, which includes three WKU Football games this season.

2021 WKU Football Games on CBS Sports Network

Sept. 11 – at [RV] Army – 10:30 a.m. CT

Sept. 25 – vs. #11 Indiana – 7 p.m. CT

Nov. 27 – at Marshall – 2:30 p.m. CT

The 2021 season is set to begin on Thursday, September 2 as the Hilltoppers host UT Martin at 7 p.m. CT.

