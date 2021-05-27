WKU Football announces broadcast times for three major games

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CBS Sports Network announced its 2021 television schedule with kickoff times on Wednesday afternoon, which includes three WKU Football games this season.

2021 WKU Football Games on CBS Sports Network

Sept. 11 – at [RV] Army – 10:30 a.m. CT

Sept. 25 – vs. #11 Indiana – 7 p.m. CT

Nov. 27 – at Marshall – 2:30 p.m. CT

The 2021 season is set to begin on Thursday, September 2 as the Hilltoppers host UT Martin at 7 p.m. CT.

