A dry Memorial Day weekend ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain will track through South Central KY as a cold front moves through. It will also be breezy today as clouds linger this morning!

Saturday will be unseasonably cold but we warmup afterwards. (wbko)

It’ll feel cooler today as daytime highs will flirt with the mid 70s. Even cooler conditions tomorrow as we track a high of 60! Definitely have a light sweater if you’re headed out the door throughout the day. We’ll be warmer and mostly sunny on Sunday as high pressure begins to set in the region. This will bring warmer conditions just in time for Memorial Day on Monday! It’ll be a perfect day to celebrate - not too hot and not too cold - as daytime highs will flirt with the low 80s! Conditions will remain partly cloudy through most of the day. Unfortunately, you’ll want to pull the rain gear back out on Tuesday as we track isolated showers. The rain drags into Wednesday and Thursday, making way for a soggy mid-week! Temperatures will climb to the low 80s through the end of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 76. Low 52. Winds W at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool. High 60. Low 46. Winds N at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 71. Low 50. Winds N at 9 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 100 (1911)

Record Low Today: 38 (1907)

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 61

Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Sunset: 7:57 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

UV Index: Low (2)

Pollen Count: Low (1)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 87

Yesterday’s Low: 6363

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+0.26″)

Yearly Precip: 24.89″ (+3.40″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.