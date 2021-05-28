Advertisement

A dry Memorial Day weekend ahead!

Scattered thunderstorms today but we dry out by Saturday.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain will track through South Central KY as a cold front moves through. It will also be breezy today as clouds linger this morning!

Saturday will be unseasonably cold but we warmup afterwards.
Saturday will be unseasonably cold but we warmup afterwards.(wbko)

It’ll feel cooler today as daytime highs will flirt with the mid 70s. Even cooler conditions tomorrow as we track a high of 60! Definitely have a light sweater if you’re headed out the door throughout the day. We’ll be warmer and mostly sunny on Sunday as high pressure begins to set in the region. This will bring warmer conditions just in time for Memorial Day on Monday! It’ll be a perfect day to celebrate - not too hot and not too cold - as daytime highs will flirt with the low 80s! Conditions will remain partly cloudy through most of the day. Unfortunately, you’ll want to pull the rain gear back out on Tuesday as we track isolated showers. The rain drags into Wednesday and Thursday, making way for a soggy mid-week! Temperatures will climb to the low 80s through the end of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 76. Low 52. Winds W at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool. High 60. Low 46. Winds N at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 71. Low 50. Winds N at 9 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 100 (1911)

Record Low Today: 38 (1907)

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 61

Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Sunset: 7:57 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

UV Index: Low (2)

Pollen Count: Low (1)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 87

Yesterday’s Low: 6363

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+0.26″)

Yearly Precip: 24.89″ (+3.40″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Bowling Green man killed in West Virginia shooting
Xavior Caine Posey, Freddy Manuel Gonzalez
Two indicted for murder for hire of Franklin man
Going to the courthouse to get a driver’s license, or to get one renewed is soon going to be a...
Going to the courthouse for a driver’s license will soon be a thing of the past in Kentucky
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Fatal accident claims life of man
Accident claims the life of a Leitchfield man on the Western Kentucky Parkway

Latest News

Rainy end to the work week!
Rain rolls out by tomorrow!
A BIG cool down for the start of the weekend!
Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight into Friday
The morning commute will be plagued by fog, but this afternoon shouldn't too bad unless you're...
Warming up before we really cool down this holiday weekend!
Temperatures stay mild but we stay wet!
Showers and thunderstorms drag into Friday!