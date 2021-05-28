Advertisement

Accident claims the life of a Leitchfield man on the Western Kentucky Parkway

By Ana Medina
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) – One person is dead after a single car accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Hardin County.

Kentucky State Police Post 4 responded to the incident near the 120 mile marker.

According to authorities, Jacob Wisdom (26) of Leitchfield was driving westbound on the WK parkway in a Toyota Camry, and for unknown reasons Wisdom lost control of his vehicle and entered the median before overturning several times, that caused Wisdom to be ejected from the vehicle.

The Hardin County Coroner’s Office pronounced Wisdom dead at the scene.

