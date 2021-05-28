Barren Co. motorcycle chase leads to arrest

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Glasgow Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a person they say was driving a motorcycle recklessly on N. L. Rogers Blvd.

According to reports, the driver, Austin Walters, did not pull over but instead sped away traveling about four miles before finally pulling over into a gravel lot on North Jackson Highway.

Police say they noticed the odor of alcohol and performed field sobriety tests and determined that Walters was impaired while driving.

Austin B. Walters, 26, of Hart County, was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving, No Motorcycle Operators License, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol 2nd Offense, Disregarding Stop Sign, Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Possession Of Open Alcohol Beverage Container In Motor Vehicle Prohibited.

He was taken to the Barren County Jail.

