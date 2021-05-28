Advertisement

Barren Co. motorcycle chase leads to arrest

Austin B. Walters, 26, of Hart Co.
Austin B. Walters, 26, of Hart Co.(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Glasgow Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a person they say was driving a motorcycle recklessly on N. L. Rogers Blvd.

According to reports, the driver, Austin Walters, did not pull over but instead sped away traveling about four miles before finally pulling over into a gravel lot on North Jackson Highway.

Police say they noticed the odor of alcohol and performed field sobriety tests and determined that Walters was impaired while driving.

Austin B. Walters, 26, of Hart County, was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving, No Motorcycle Operators License, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol 2nd Offense, Disregarding Stop Sign, Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Possession Of Open Alcohol Beverage Container In Motor Vehicle Prohibited.

He was taken to the Barren County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Bowling Green man killed in West Virginia shooting
Xavior Caine Posey, Freddy Manuel Gonzalez
Two indicted for murder for hire of Franklin man
Going to the courthouse to get a driver’s license, or to get one renewed is soon going to be a...
Going to the courthouse for a driver’s license will soon be a thing of the past in Kentucky
Fatal accident claims life of man
Accident claims the life of a Leitchfield man on the Western Kentucky Parkway
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say

Latest News

Bowling Green woman's father has been missing in action for decades
Bowling Green woman finds hope through the homecoming of Navy Seaman Howard Scott Magers
BGMU provides update on water treatment facility expansion
BGMU provides update on water treatment facility expansion
Chartered flight of migrant children arrives in Knoxville
WKYT Investigates | Busload of migrant children arrives in Kentucky overnight
BGPD responds to shooting on Cherry Way
BGPD responds to Cherry Way shooting