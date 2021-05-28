BGPD responds to shooting on Cherry Way, one person sent to the hospital

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One man is in the hospital after a shooting on Thursday night.

According to police, they responded to Cherry Way where they found a victim who was bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim was taken to the Medical Center for their injuries.

A lot of police activity on Cherry Way near the Cherry St. Apartments waiting to hear more from @BGKYPolice @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/sR592Wj9UD — Ana Medina 13 News (@anamedina___) May 28, 2021

WBKO News spoke with Ronnie Ward of the Bowling Green Police Department who says, “right now the detectives are attempting to locate anyone who may have seen or heard anything. So if you have any information about this, we need you to call to (270) 393-4000, detectives will also be looking for any video surveillance in the area that may have captured someone walking right in the area or leaving or just to see what we can find.”

UPDATE: @BGKYPolice responded to a shooting, one person has been transported to the hospital for injuries, police urge anyone with information or video surveillance on Cherry Way who might have heard or seen anything to call them (270) 393-4000 @wbko — Ana Medina 13 News (@anamedina___) May 28, 2021

This is a developing story, we will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

