Advertisement

BGPD responds to shooting on Cherry Way, one person sent to the hospital

Shooting on Cherry Way lands one in the hospital
Shooting on Cherry Way lands one in the hospital(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One man is in the hospital after a shooting on Thursday night.

According to police, they responded to Cherry Way where they found a victim who was bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim was taken to the Medical Center for their injuries.

WBKO News spoke with Ronnie Ward of the Bowling Green Police Department who says, “right now the detectives are attempting to locate anyone who may have seen or heard anything. So if you have any information about this, we need you to call to (270) 393-4000, detectives will also be looking for any video surveillance in the area that may have captured someone walking right in the area or leaving or just to see what we can find.”

This is a developing story, we will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Bowling Green man killed in West Virginia shooting
Xavior Caine Posey, Freddy Manuel Gonzalez
Two indicted for murder for hire of Franklin man
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Going to the courthouse to get a driver’s license, or to get one renewed is soon going to be a...
Going to the courthouse for a driver’s license will soon be a thing of the past in Kentucky
Fatal accident claims life of man
Accident claims the life of a Leitchfield man on the Western Kentucky Parkway

Latest News

BGWC Humane Society helps rescue 80+ dogs from Hart Co.
BGWC Humane Society helps rescue 80+ dogs from Hart Co.
Gott Fire department rescues calf from sinkhole
Gott Fire department rescues calf from sinkhole
KSP Post 3
KSP Post 3 still taking applications for dispatchers
Fatal accident claims life of man
Accident claims the life of a Leitchfield man on the Western Kentucky Parkway