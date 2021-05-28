Advertisement

Bowling Green native, Navy man traveling back to play “Taps” at Vet’s funeral

Musician First Class Brandon Britt of the U.S. Navy.
By Kelly Dean
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren East graduate who joined the United States Navy and is coming home this weekend for a special reason.

Musician first-class Brandon Britt joined the Navy in 2011. He attended the Naval School of Music.

Now, he is stationed in Norfolk, Virginia.

Britt is on his way back to Kentucky where he will play the ceremonial “Taps” at Howard Scott Magers’ burial and service Saturday afternoon.

“To be a part of the military, this is the most important part of my job as a trumpet player in the Navy Because, you know, we get to honor and pay tribute to those who have gone before us and paid that ultimate price,” said Britt.

Britt will also play another vet’s funeral service in Kentucky this weekend.

“I haven’t gotten the opportunity to play some close to home so just makes it feel a little bit more special when I get to serve the community that raised me.”

