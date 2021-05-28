Emma Markham gets strikeout number 300 in Lady Raiders 6-1 win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren East Lady Raiders witnessed history as junior pitcher Emma Markham recorded her 300th strikeout of the season in a 6-1 win over Russell County.

Markham is the first pitcher in the history of the program to record 300 strikeouts in one year.

The Lady Raiders improved 21-12 on the year. They will face Greenwood on June 1 in the first round of the 14th district tournament.

History made tonight at @WEHSRaiders. 300 Strikeouts in the regular season for Emma! pic.twitter.com/mbxJeENVxC — Warren East HS Lady Raider softball (@WEsoftball) May 28, 2021

