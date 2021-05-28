Emma Markham gets strikeout number 300 in Lady Raiders 6-1 win
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren East Lady Raiders witnessed history as junior pitcher Emma Markham recorded her 300th strikeout of the season in a 6-1 win over Russell County.
Markham is the first pitcher in the history of the program to record 300 strikeouts in one year.
The Lady Raiders improved 21-12 on the year. They will face Greenwood on June 1 in the first round of the 14th district tournament.
