Advertisement

Emma Markham gets strikeout number 300 in Lady Raiders 6-1 win

Emma Markham Warren East
Emma Markham Warren East(Jeff Lightsy)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren East Lady Raiders witnessed history as junior pitcher Emma Markham recorded her 300th strikeout of the season in a 6-1 win over Russell County.

Markham is the first pitcher in the history of the program to record 300 strikeouts in one year.

The Lady Raiders improved 21-12 on the year. They will face Greenwood on June 1 in the first round of the 14th district tournament.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Bowling Green man killed in West Virginia shooting
Xavior Caine Posey, Freddy Manuel Gonzalez
Two indicted for murder for hire of Franklin man
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Going to the courthouse to get a driver’s license, or to get one renewed is soon going to be a...
Going to the courthouse for a driver’s license will soon be a thing of the past in Kentucky
Fatal accident claims life of man
Accident claims the life of a Leitchfield man on the Western Kentucky Parkway

Latest News

Warren East vs Edmonson Co.
Edmonson County downs Warren East in a 4-3 win
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods drop third straight to Asheville
Edmonson County at Warren East
Livestream: Edmonson County at Warren East
WKU Football announces broadcast times for three major games