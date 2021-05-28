Advertisement

Flags at half-staff in honor of Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard S. Magers

Pearl Harbor Hero, Navy Seaman 2nd Class, Howard S. Magers, from Merry Oaks, Kentucky.
Pearl Harbor Hero, Navy Seaman 2nd Class, Howard S. Magers, from Merry Oaks, Kentucky.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 29, in honor of a Kentucky sailor who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, but whose remains were only identified in December.

Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard S. Magers, 18, of Merry Oaks died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941. Seaman Magers will be interred in Smiths Grove on Saturday.

