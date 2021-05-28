Give yourself extra time while traveling this holiday weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hundreds of thousands of people will be traveling this Memorial Day weekend.

WBKO News spoke with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 about how to stay safe with busier than normal roads this weekend.

“People can certainly expect a traffic influx throughout the state and the other states that they’re traveling in particularly on I 65, and the other interstates, those type of corridors, the main thing people can do is just give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination. That way, if you get stuck in traffic, or you have a mechanical issue or something like that, it won’t set you back too much,” said Wes Watt with District 3.

Watt says trying to rush to get to your destination could put you and others in danger.

“When people get in a hurry, that’s when they get frustrated. And we can see a lot of increases in dangerous moves on the roadways. And that’s something we want to certainly avoid. There are lots of construction zones out there, particularly in our area, but in other states as well. So folks need to pay attention to those and I walked on for that, you know, the speed limits will be slower in construction zones for good reason. People need to follow those signs and, and rules of the road too. So if people will give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination so they don’t get in a hurry. That will solve a lot of issues for sure,” said Watt.

WBKO News also wants to remind you to be cautious while traveling on I-65 as road construction continues.

