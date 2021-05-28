Advertisement

Give yourself extra time while traveling this holiday weekend

I-65 roadwork
I-65 roadwork(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hundreds of thousands of people will be traveling this Memorial Day weekend.

WBKO News spoke with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 about how to stay safe with busier than normal roads this weekend.

“People can certainly expect a traffic influx throughout the state and the other states that they’re traveling in particularly on I 65, and the other interstates, those type of corridors, the main thing people can do is just give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination. That way, if you get stuck in traffic, or you have a mechanical issue or something like that, it won’t set you back too much,” said Wes Watt with District 3.

Watt says trying to rush to get to your destination could put you and others in danger.

“When people get in a hurry, that’s when they get frustrated. And we can see a lot of increases in dangerous moves on the roadways. And that’s something we want to certainly avoid. There are lots of construction zones out there, particularly in our area, but in other states as well. So folks need to pay attention to those and I walked on for that, you know, the speed limits will be slower in construction zones for good reason. People need to follow those signs and, and rules of the road too. So if people will give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination so they don’t get in a hurry. That will solve a lot of issues for sure,” said Watt.

WBKO News also wants to remind you to be cautious while traveling on I-65 as road construction continues.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Bowling Green man killed in West Virginia shooting
Going to the courthouse to get a driver’s license, or to get one renewed is soon going to be a...
Going to the courthouse for a driver’s license will soon be a thing of the past in Kentucky
Xavior Caine Posey, Freddy Manuel Gonzalez
Two indicted for murder for hire of Franklin man
Fatal accident claims life of man
Accident claims the life of a Leitchfield man on the Western Kentucky Parkway
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say

Latest News

Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of woman
George Fant Celeb Softball Game
New York Jets’ George Fant talks upcoming Celebrity Softball Game in Bowling Green
Green River Ferry, Mammoth Cave National Park
Green River Ferry and Green River Ferry Road closures June 2 and 4
Musician First Class Brandon Britt of the U.S. Navy.
Bowling Green native, Navy man traveling back to play “Taps” at Vet’s funeral