Green River Ferry and Green River Ferry Road closures June 2 and 4

Green River Ferry, Mammoth Cave National Park
Green River Ferry, Mammoth Cave National Park(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. - Mammoth Cave National Park will temporarily close a portion of the Green River Ferry Road from Maple Springs Campground to the junction of Mammoth Cave Parkway and suspend ferry service between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday, June 2 and Friday, June 4. There will be no river access or exit options for paddlers and boaters, and the Echo River Springs Accessible Trail will be inaccessible. The closures are required for the addition of a new canoe and kayak ramp at the Green River Ferry area.

During the closure period, the project contractor will install, and then later remove, a barge needed to continue work on the lower section of the canoe and kayak launch. The canoe and kayak ramp will reduce congestion around the Green River Ferry as well as address potential safety concerns for paddlers and vehicles at the popular water access point. Full completion of the project is dependent on weather but is expected to occur before the end of the 2021 summer season.

For the most up to date information about the status of park roads visit us on our website: www.nps.gov/maca, follow our road status on Twitter: @MCNPRoadsFerry, or call the Ferry Hotline (270) 758-2165.

