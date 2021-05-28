Hot Rods drop third straight to Asheville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ruben Cardenas extended his on-base streak to 18 and hit streak eight games as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (12-9) dropped their third-straight game against the Asheville Tourists (11-9) by a score of 9-4 Thursday night at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina. The two teams play again Friday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch.

HOT RODS BOX SCORE 05-27-21 (Jeff Lightsy)

