Advertisement

KSP Post 3 still taking applications for dispatchers

KSP Post 3
KSP Post 3(WBKO)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green is currently seeking applicants for six open positions of Police Telecommunicator I and 2 positions of Interim Police Telecommunicator.

Post 3 covers Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Warren and Simpson Counties.

It requires a person that:

  • Has excellent communication skills
  • Has the ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions
  • Can handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays
  • Has the ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology

KSP telecommunicators provide a lifeline to both citizens in need and officers in the field. To apply, the applicant must meet the following requirements:

  • Must be a High School Graduate
  • Must obtain certification as a Telecommunicator by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) and LINK/NCIC Operator within twelve months of employment.
  • Shall not have been convicted of a felony or other crimes pursuant to KRS 15.540.

If you are interested in this position with the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, you may apply at https://careers.ky.gov to be added to the register. If you have any questions or would like to apply for one of the interim positions, please contact Jayne Davenport, Police Telecommunications Supervisor by email at Jayne.Davenport@ky.gov

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Bowling Green man killed in West Virginia shooting
Brendin Vonbrandt
Police: Man breaks into Glasgow home destroying property and pouring paint inside
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Easton Rector (left) Michael Vance (middle) Jason Temples (right)
Sheriff: Physical altercation in front of children leads to five arrests in Edmonson County
Chandler James Moon
Tompkinsville man accused of stealing police cruiser

Latest News

Gott Fire department rescues calf from sinkhole
Gott Fire department rescues calf from sinkhole
BGWC Humane Society helps rescue 80+ dogs from Hart Co.
BGWC Humane Society helps rescue 80+ dogs from Hart Co.
Fatal accident claims life of man
Accident claims the life of a Leitchfield man on the Western Kentucky Parkway
Flags placed at Fairview Cemetery
Bowling Green High School JROTC places flags at Fairview Cemetery for Memorial Day