KSP Post 3 still taking applications for dispatchers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green is currently seeking applicants for six open positions of Police Telecommunicator I and 2 positions of Interim Police Telecommunicator.

Post 3 covers Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Warren and Simpson Counties.

It requires a person that:

Has excellent communication skills

Has the ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions

Can handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays

Has the ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology

KSP telecommunicators provide a lifeline to both citizens in need and officers in the field. To apply, the applicant must meet the following requirements:

Must be a High School Graduate

Must obtain certification as a Telecommunicator by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) and LINK/NCIC Operator within twelve months of employment.

Shall not have been convicted of a felony or other crimes pursuant to KRS 15.540.

If you are interested in this position with the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, you may apply at https://careers.ky.gov to be added to the register. If you have any questions or would like to apply for one of the interim positions, please contact Jayne Davenport, Police Telecommunications Supervisor by email at Jayne.Davenport@ky.gov

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.