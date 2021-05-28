Advertisement

Nashville man arrested in Glasgow murder investigation

Aaron Aiden Rodriguez
Aaron Aiden Rodriguez(Glasgow Police Department)
By Kelly Dean
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, TN. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police have announced that a Nashville man was arrested and charged with the murder of Melissa Miller who was killed outside her home on Sunday night.

According to Glasgow Police, officers in Nashville located Aaron Rodriguez on Thursday at his workplace in Williamson County, Tennessee. He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder of Miller.

Police say Rodriguez went to Miller’s house to purchase a computer and reportedly shot her one time outside her home on Ann Avenue in Glasgow.

Rodriguez then allegedly fled from the scene in a white four-door vehicle with a white female driver and traveled back to Tennessee. The female driver has been identified and charges are pending, police said.

Aaron Aiden Rodriguez of Nashville Tennessee was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and is currently in the Davidson County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond.

