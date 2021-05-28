New York Jets’ George Fant talks upcoming Celebrity Softball Game in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, June 19th, the Fant Foundation, and Boys to Men Leadership Group of Bowling Green will be hosting the George Fant Celebrity Softball Game that will be played at the Bowling Green Ballpark.

Gates will open at 6:00 PM and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Fant Foundation and Boys to Men Leadership Group of Bowling Green.

George Fant spoke with WBKO News about giving back to the community.

“This is something I really want to give to the community and then also, it’s just something that I want to, you know, kind of do for. So we’re partnering with the Boys to Men Foundation, and this really good foundation, the guy who runs a really good person, and this is something that, you know, I thought that would be really good for them as well. All the kids who come into the camp, getting free to the game,” says Fant.

The softball game will feature celebrities from all over, including NBA star Courtney Lee (Mavericks), Miss Kentucky Payton Blanton, and NFL stars Duane Brown (Seahawks), Bud Dupree (Titans), Mekhi Bection (Jets), Fant (Jets) and many more.

