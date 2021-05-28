Advertisement

Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight into Friday

By Shane Holinde
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was warmer, but get ready for a BIG cool down as the work week ends and the long holiday weekend begins!

Friday will see more scattered showers and storms as a cold front begins to move through the area slowly during the day. High temperatures will only make it in the mid 70s as breezy westerly winds and clouds will limit daytime heating. Any storm that develops could contain strong winds along with locally heavy rainfall at times. Total rainfall amounts generally across south-central Kentucky will be around a half an inch with locally higher amounts possible, especially towards the Lake Cumberland/Dale Hollow Lake region. Friday night will see the showers and storms move out and in comes the chilly air! Lows on Saturday morning will be in the upper 40s and low 50s in south-central Kentucky. Saturday will be dry, but partly cloudy as high temperatures only reach the mid 60s given the unseasonably cool air mass that will be in place. Definitely a day where a light jacket may be needed - especially after sunset! Saturday night lows will fall in the mid-to-upper 40s before sunshine moves in Sunday to warm us back into the mid 70s. By Memorial Day, highs will be back in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Once the holiday weekend concludes, more chances for showers and storms returns going into Tuesday through the middle of the work week! Keep the umbrella handy on days that don’t fall on the holiday weekend in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, diminishing late. Cooler. High 76, Low 50, winds W-14

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably cool. High 70, Low 49, winds N-11

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, High 71, Low 50, winds NE-8

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 63

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 98 (1911)

Record Low: 35 (1961)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+0.26″)

Yearly Precip: 24.89″ (+3.40″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 9 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen Count: High (6.9 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3121 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Bowling Green man killed in West Virginia shooting
Brendin Vonbrandt
Police: Man breaks into Glasgow home destroying property and pouring paint inside
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Easton Rector (left) Michael Vance (middle) Jason Temples (right)
Sheriff: Physical altercation in front of children leads to five arrests in Edmonson County
Chandler James Moon
Tompkinsville man accused of stealing police cruiser

Latest News

The morning commute will be plagued by fog, but this afternoon shouldn't too bad unless you're...
Warming up before we really cool down this holiday weekend!
Temperatures stay mild but we stay wet!
Showers and thunderstorms drag into Friday!
An unseasonably cool start to the long holiday weekend
More Showers and Storms on the Way!
Scattered showers and storms may get some packages wet later today.
Rain and storms return midweek