Tompkinsville 7-year-old who died in March honored as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero

Back in march, those in the Tompkinsville community were left with the loss of a young fighter.

Seven-year-old John Luke Pitcock was diagnosed with pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, otherwise known as P-KAN.

The disease is characterized by a progressive degeneration of the nervous system and build up of iron in the brain.

Those at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary School continue to mourn the loss of a little boy taken too soon.

“We lost a piece of our heart when we lost him. John Luke Pitcock was a lot to our school here at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary School,” says Katelin King who works at the elementary school.

Pitcock loved to sing gospel hymns and play with tractors.

“Just had the most contagious smile you would ever see, and every teacher and student grew to love him, and we lost him a few months ago,” adds King.

Cecilee Ennis, whose daughter was a classmate of John Luke, also spoke on his passing.

“He was a kid that could joke with you, hey, still wanted to run and play with him. Even though he had a lot of difficulties and just in his everyday life, he still carried on. All the kids just absolutely adored him. They had a really hard time, right when we lost him, they’re going to carry his memory, and the things he loved and the impact that he had on their lives forever,” adds Ennis.

King says, “His parents are probably the strongest people you will ever meet, they are dealing with loss, but they are also happy that he’s not suffering anymore. They also have a daughter, who is probably two-years-old, who was also diagnosed with the same disease.”

The loss of a young little boy brought the small community closer, “It really has brought our community closer together, I believe. Because we have all we just all love each other more, I think for this, you know, we loved him, but he really brought us together as a community and just more like a family,” says Ennis.

King adds, “When he passed away, you know, it took a piece of us with him, but he, but like mostly said, he brought us together, you know, as a school, as a district, as a community, everyone, this outpouring of love for him and his family and that, he brought us a sense of appreciation that you should appreciate every hug that you get with your child, and appreciate every second that you get to spend with your child because it truly is a blessing, and he gave us a perspective, and gave us some gave us some light and he’ll continue to do that.”

