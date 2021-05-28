Very Cool to Start the Holiday Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front swept through Friday afternoon, ending the rain, but sending in MUCH cooler temperatures for the beginning of the long holiday weekend!

Even cooler conditions tomorrow as we track a high of 60! Definitely have a light sweater if you’re headed out the door throughout the day. We’ll be warmer and mostly sunny on Sunday as high pressure begins to set in the region. This will bring warmer conditions just in time for Memorial Day on Monday! It’ll be a perfect day to celebrate - not too hot and not too cold - as daytime highs will flirt with the low 80s! Conditions will remain partly cloudy through most of the day. Unfortunately, you’ll want to pull the rain gear back out on Tuesday as we track isolated showers. The rain drags into Wednesday and Thursday, making way for a soggy mid-week! Temperatures will climb to the low 80s through the end of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably cool. High 60, Low 46, winds N-10

SUNDAY: Clouds with some sun, not as cool, High 69, Low 48, winds N-9

MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78, Low 55, winds E-5

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 61

Record High: 100 (1911)

Record Low: 38 (1907)

Today’s Precip: 0.05″

Monthly Precip: 4.74″ (+0.16″)

Yearly Precip: 24.94″ (+3.30″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:57 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 9 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

UV Index: Low (2)

Pollen Count: Low (1.0 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3121 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.