Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of woman

Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County Sheriff's Office(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Warren County Sheriff’s is working a death investigation.

Sheriff Brett Hightower said a woman was found dead in a residence on Richardsville Road.

The body is being sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

This is a developing story, WBKO News will continue to update you as details become available.

