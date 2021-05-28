Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of woman
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Warren County Sheriff’s is working a death investigation.
Sheriff Brett Hightower said a woman was found dead in a residence on Richardsville Road.
The body is being sent to the state medical examiner’s office.
This is a developing story, WBKO News will continue to update you as details become available.
