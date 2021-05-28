Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of woman

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Warren County Sheriff’s is working a death investigation.

Sheriff Brett Hightower said a woman was found dead in a residence on Richardsville Road.

The body is being sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

This is a developing story, WBKO News will continue to update you as details become available.

