Wieland North America building $100 million facility in Shelby County

Wieland is set to build a facility in Shelby County.
Wieland is set to build a facility in Shelby County.(Wieland North America)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A copper recycling company is building a new $100 million facility in Shelby County and plans to hire 75 workers.

Wieland North America will begin building the facility in October.

The plant will melt copper and copper alloy. A release from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the German company earlier this year announced plans to locate its new North American headquarters in Louisville.

The Shelby County facility is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

