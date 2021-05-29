Community Night at BGFC Golden Lions vs Music City matchup helps The Light of the World Church

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What do you get when you combine soccer, tacos and a night where some of the proceeds will help a church in bowling green?

Current UPSL team The Bowling Green Golden Lions hosted Music City in a matchup that not only posed a lot for the team but one that was also called Community Night recognizing and appreciating non-profits in the community.

One of the organizations benefitting from the event is The Light of the World Church.

”We actually have a station where we give food and for people who are needed, they can just go they’re open without no questions asked, you know, get what they need,” says Gustavo Ruelas of The Light of the World.

Ruelas says the station is essentially a food pantry.

Around 300 people attended the match where the Golden Lions defeated Music City 1-0.

