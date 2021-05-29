Advertisement

Emma Markham on her record setting 300th strikeout

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2021 season has been one Warren East’s Emma Markham will never forget. On May 27, in a game against Russell County, she recorded her 300th strikeout of the season. She becomes the first Warren East Lady Raiders pitcher to record 300 strikeouts in one season.

Emma, who is only a junior, says even though this is something that had never been accomplished at her school, she knew she could make it happen this season.

“I have been working for it since the beginning of the season,” said Markham. “That was the very first goal I had for myself was to get to 300 strikeouts and so when she swung and missed on that third pitch and he announced it was like overwhelming. All of the fans cheering and everything was super exciting for me.”

Markham says missing her sophomore year at Warren East due to the pandemic was tough, but the time off allowed her to improve her game and come back and have a great season. Emma has pitched in 27 games and racked up 300 strikeouts exactly to go along with a 1.30 era. This gives her just over 11 strikeouts per contest.

One person she says has helped her tremendously along the way is her head coach Philip McKinney.

“I have played for coach since I was six years old and he has always been the best coach I have ever had.”

Emma and Warren East will face off against Greenwood in the 14th district tournament on Tuesday, June 1.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Bowling Green man killed in West Virginia shooting
Aaron Aiden Rodriguez
Nashville man arrested in Glasgow murder investigation
Going to the courthouse to get a driver’s license, or to get one renewed is soon going to be a...
Going to the courthouse for a driver’s license will soon be a thing of the past in Kentucky
Xavior Caine Posey, Freddy Manuel Gonzalez
Two indicted for murder for hire of Franklin man
Fatal accident claims life of man
Accident claims the life of a Leitchfield man on the Western Kentucky Parkway

Latest News

Warren East vs Edmonson Co.
Edmonson County downs Warren East in a 4-3 win
Emma Markham Warren East
Emma Markham gets strikeout number 300 in Lady Raiders 6-1 win
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods drop third straight to Asheville
Edmonson County at Warren East
Livestream: Edmonson County at Warren East