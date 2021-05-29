Advertisement

Hot Rods lose fourth straight in rain shortened game against Asheville

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (12-10) lost a rain-shortened game to the Asheville Tourists (12-9) by a score of 9-7 Friday night at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina. The two teams play the penultimate game of the series Saturday with a 5:05 PM CT first pitch.

Rain started falling before the seventh inning and the tarp was put on the field. The rain never let up and eventually the decision was made to make the game official after six innings. Friday’s contest ended with a 9-7 Asheville win.

HOT RODS BOX SCORE 05-28-21
HOT RODS BOX SCORE 05-28-21(Jeff Lightsy)

