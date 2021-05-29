Tompkinsville police find meth in man’s car during traffic stop

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday May 28, an officer with the Tompkinsville police department pulled over the driver of a 2012 Ford for a minor traffic violation. The officer found the driver, Jeffrey Slay of Tompkinsville, to be under the influence.

A search was later conducted where police said they found suspected methamphetamine in the car. Slay was arrested and is now facing multiple charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

