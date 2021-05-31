$3,000 reward for information on missing Kentucky Down Under dog

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Down Under Zoo in Munfordville is searching for their missing dog.

According to a Facebook post, Stetson is a Border Collie and went missing on May 19 around 5 a.m. from the zoo. The dog does not have a collar on but does have one blue eye and a brown one.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stetson could be eligible for a $3,000 reward. Please contact zoo owner, David Gray at (270) 474-7461.

Stetson, the border collie dog that belongs to the owner of Kentucky Down Under is still missing. The owner is offering... Posted by Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo on Sunday, May 23, 2021

