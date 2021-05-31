Advertisement

$3,000 reward for information on missing Kentucky Down Under dog

By Kelly Dean
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Down Under Zoo in Munfordville is searching for their missing dog.

According to a Facebook post, Stetson is a Border Collie and went missing on May 19 around 5 a.m. from the zoo. The dog does not have a collar on but does have one blue eye and a brown one.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stetson could be eligible for a $3,000 reward. Please contact zoo owner, David Gray at (270) 474-7461.

