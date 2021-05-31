Advertisement

Glasgow Scotties defeat Barren County to become 15th District Champions

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Scotties edged out Barren County on Monday to become the 2021 15th District Champions.

The game came right down to the wire and after two years of waiting for postseason baseball, this wait paid off for the fans.

Just like in the girl’s game, the Trojans got up to an early lead in this one 4-1. But Barren County would extend their lead by three runs in the 5th inning to make it a 7-1 ball game.

However, the Scotties and 39-year legendary head coach Sam Royse wouldn’t give up. At the bottom of the 5th, they would get five runs and then tie the game in the 6th.

Nothing from the Trojans in the top of the 7th so it would come down to Glasgow. Now in a situation every kid dreams about in the backyard, full count, two outs, last inning, man on 3rd and Jackson Poland knocks this one to right field and the Trojans can’t hold on to the ball. The Scotties win on a walk-off to take the 15th district 8-7.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police find and identify body found off South Highway 259 as missing Illinois woman
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County Sheriff’s Office finds man who died in ATV accident
Missing KDU dog
$3,000 reward for information on missing Kentucky Down Under dog
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man
Rep. Brett Guthrie: ATV crash victim was husband to staffer

Latest News

WKU Student-Athletes begin the return to campus
WKU announces full capacity for football home games this season
Purples win 14th District
Bowling Green defeats Warren East 7-4 to become 14th District Champions
Barren County Trojanettes are your 2021 15th District Champs
Barren County defeats Allen County-Scottsville to become 2021 15th District Champions
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods end series with a 6-2 victory Sunday