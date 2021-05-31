Glasgow Scotties defeat Barren County to become 15th District Champions

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Scotties edged out Barren County on Monday to become the 2021 15th District Champions.

The game came right down to the wire and after two years of waiting for postseason baseball, this wait paid off for the fans.

Just like in the girl’s game, the Trojans got up to an early lead in this one 4-1. But Barren County would extend their lead by three runs in the 5th inning to make it a 7-1 ball game.

However, the Scotties and 39-year legendary head coach Sam Royse wouldn’t give up. At the bottom of the 5th, they would get five runs and then tie the game in the 6th.

Nothing from the Trojans in the top of the 7th so it would come down to Glasgow. Now in a situation every kid dreams about in the backyard, full count, two outs, last inning, man on 3rd and Jackson Poland knocks this one to right field and the Trojans can’t hold on to the ball. The Scotties win on a walk-off to take the 15th district 8-7.

