Clydesdales coming to Bowling Green June 29; Cave City July 3

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to the southcentral Kentucky areas starting at the end of June.

The famous horses will be in Bowling Green June 29 through July 5.

Also, according to a post by the Cave City Police Department, the Clydesdales will be in Cave City July 3. There, they will be starting at noon downtown and will make their way to the Cave City Convention Center. Police say they want to thank Anheuser-Busch for visiting Cave City.

